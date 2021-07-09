Italian company Rortos, a leader in the aviation simulators segment of the global mobile games market, has been acquired by Polish company Ten Square Games for EUR 45 million. Thanks to the transaction Ten Square Games will strengthen its position in the area of simulation games, developing its offer towards aviation simulators.

Polish games developer Ten Square Games, based in Wrocław, has decided on its first acquisition and bought Italian games developer Rortos for €45 million. Ten Square Games specializes in free-to-play games, and is recognized for one of the most popular fishing simulators in the world – “Fishing Clash”, but also “Hunting Clash” (a hunting simulator). The company has four studios – two in Poland (Warsaw and Wroclaw) and one each in Berlin and Bucharest. Rortos, on the other hand, is an Italian company that specializes in mobile flight simulators. Its titles include “Airline Commander”, “Real Flight Simulator” and “Extreme Landings”.

Thanks to this transaction Ten Square Games will strengthen its position in the area of simulation games, which is one of the fastest growing segments in the mobile games market. The studio sees considerable potential in the flight simulator segment. In turn, thanks to the acquisition, Rortos will gain access to a platform and tools for attracting users and the possibility of developing products based on business intelligence solutions. Another Polish company which has a strong position in the simulation games segment is the PlayWay Group, with its most popular titles “House Flipper” (builder-investor simulator) or “Car Mechanic Simulator”.