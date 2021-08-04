VOD market in Poland according to Viaplay

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

On August 3, 2021, a new VOD platform, Viaplay, officially launched in Poland. On the occasion of the debut, Andres Jensen, president of NENT Group, gave a few words about the Polish market. In his opinion, there is still a lot of room for new players in our market and the current VOD services do not yet reach all consumers – about 14 million households.

There is room for new operators

At the beginning of August this year, the long-awaited Viaplay platform, owned by the Swedish NENT Group, was launched. The initial programming offer is mainly aimed at viewers of sports content, especially soccer fans. Viaplay has recently acquired the rights of the German Bundesliga, Europa League, Conference and, starting next season, the Premier League. You can read more about it in our earlier article: https://ictmarketexperts.com/en/news/viaplay-platform-launches-in-poland-on-august-3-2021/

According to Andres Jensen, there is still a lot of room on the Polish VOD market for new operators who can deliver their services to ca. 14 million households. In his speech the president of NENT Group also evaluated other players on the market. Local streaming services have not spread their wings yet, which creates great opportunities for new players.

„In the context of our strategy, Poland is a very important market for us. Firstly, it is a very large market as we can target 14 million households. Secondly, it is relatively close to Sweden, where we come from. Thirdly, it is a well-developed market in terms of technology, the internet reaches almost everywhere and the operators intend to continue investing heavily in upgrading and developing their networks. Fourthly, there are a lot of creative people with ideas who we can use to produce original content,” says Andres Jensen.

Ambitious plans

Andres Jensen does not hide that NENT Group has been implementing a strategy of expansion into new markets for some time, according to which the Viaplay platform is to be available in 15-20 countries by the end of 2023. The operator’s plans also include strong cooperation with other pay TV service providers. Recently, Viaplay has concluded a distribution agreement with UPC Polska and Vectra.