Viaplay platform launches in Poland on August 3, 2021

Viaplay is a new streaming service that will officially launch in Poland on August 3, 2021. The platform is owned by Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), a Swedish operator with operations in 9 markets in Europe. In addition to the opening of the Viaplay platform in Poland, it will also be launched in the United States later this year and in the Netherlands in the first quarter of 2022. But it does not end there, NENT Group plans to launch its services in four other markets by 2023.

A wide range of programs

Viaplay ensures that the platform offers something for every viewer. One of the main areas that will attract the most viewers will be live sports events. Recently, the group announced that it has acquired exclusive rights to broadcast English Premier League matches. Previously, it also acquired the rights to broadcast Bundesliga football matches, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League matches, and many others. Subscribers will also gain access to Viaplay Original, a service featuring more than 70 original NENT Group productions, as well as films, series and children’s content.

“We will continually invest in content production and we are particularly looking forward to working with both new and established Polish creators to produce local Viaplay Originals content. We are going into Poland for the long haul to be a leader in every sense of the word. We want to share the stories we have created, be part of the great Polish sports moments and get to know our audience and local partners,” comments Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO.

Ambitious plans of the operator

On the occasion of the official announcement of the Viaplay platform launch date, the operator informed that the monthly cost of the service will amount to PLN 34. Access will be offered both through direct subscription and via external partners. The service is available on a wide range of devices and platforms such as smart TV sets from Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Philips and TCL. It will also be available on smartphones and tablets equipped with iOS and Android operating systems, Chromecast and Apple TV devices, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One as well as PC and Mac computers.

NENT Group also makes no secret of its plans to be among the leaders of streaming services in Poland in the near future. As it points out, currently 25% of the 13.8 million households in Poland have a paid streaming subscription, with an average of 1.5 services per household. Additionally, according to the operator’s forecasts, both indicators will increase significantly.

