Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Viaplay – the new streaming platform belonging to the NENT Group will be launched in 10 more countries, including Poland. The launch of the new platform in Poland is planned for August next year.

Expansion

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), a Nordic streaming company, announced the launch of a new Viaplay streaming platform in 10 countries, including Poland. NENT Group plans to launch the service in August 2021 and will offer Nordic, local and international content as well as live sports broadcasts. In early November this year. The Group signed a four-year agreement with Bundesliga International for the exclusive right to show the German Bundesliga on the Polish market. In the CEE region, the platform will also be launched in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. This decision follows the successful introduction of the platform in Iceland in early 2020.

,,Viaplay is a proven Nordic success story and we are now ready to expand internationally and become the European streaming champion. We have one of the world’s most flexible and scalable technology platforms, and aim to be the most diverse and inclusive storyteller with our amazing range of original, acquired, local and live content that offers something special for everyone” -comments Anders Jensen, President and CEO of NENT Group.

Over 10 million subscriptions

By the end of 2025, the NENT Group intends to increase its subscriber base to approximately 10.5 million, of which the Scandinavian region alone will double its subscriber base to approximately 6 million. According to the Nordic Group, this growth will be driven by increasing household penetration of streaming services. It is expected that 80% of the 12.7 million households in the region will have three streaming services on average.

In order to finalize further expansion, NENT Group intends to contact its shareholders about a potential capital raise of more than SEK 3.5 billion. These activities are also aimed at attracting new investors.