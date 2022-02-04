Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The company, previously known as Veracomp, will officially change its name to Exclusive Networks Poland SA from February 3, 2022. The rebranding is the result of the acquisition by the French company Exclusive Networks.

The culmination of an acquisition

The first information about the acquisition of Veracomp by Exclusive Networks appeared in September 2020. The transaction itself was finalized in January 2021. Already then, information about the planned complete rebranding process of the Veracomp brand appeared. We wrote more about it in this article.

Now the French company is completing the full process. From February 3, 2022, Veracomp will operate under the new name of Exclusive Networks Poland SA. Changes are also introduced by other foreign branches that previously belonged to the Veracomp group. According to the information made available, the company is present in 18 countries.

‘’We started the rebranding process in January 2021. For the last year, the company was called Veracomp – Exclusive Networks Poland SA. In this way, we wanted to communicate the merger of two experienced companies and introduce a new player to the CEE market. I think that after a year of comprehensive marketing activities, our partners will have no problem recognizing Exclusive Networks Poland S.A. – a “global” VAD distributor with a “local” team. The more that we will continue to work on building awareness of the new name, which is synonymous with trust, competence and close relationships “- explains Anna Styrylska – Marketing & PR Director at Exclusive Networks Poland S.A.