UKE presents the most important targets for 2021.

At the beginning of December the Office of Electronic Communications presented the most important goals to be achieved in 2021. One of the main tasks is to provide 2/3 of households with connections at the level of at least 100 Mb/s.

Actions under the adopted programme

Increasing the availability of telecommunications services for the society and increasing their use. This is one of the main goals presented by the Office of Electronic Communications for 2021. By the end of the forecast period, UKE wants 66% of households in Poland to be able to use Internet access with a throughput of at least 100 Mb/s. The target also assumes the possibility of increasing it to the capacity measured in gigabits.

During the implementation of this objective, UKE intends to conduct a total of 96 commissioned inspections (24 per quarter). The operators responsible for the construction of telecommunication networks using EU funds are to be given to this process. The audit would concern the fulfilment of minimum quality parameters in NGA networks built under Axis I of the Digital Poland Operational Programme for 2014-2020.

5G on 3.6 GHz frequencies

In the second part of UKE’s plan, there is a provision for making the frequency resources from 3.6 GHz band available for the implementation of 5G network. According to the planned tasks, in 2021 the procedure of assigning frequencies to specific telecommunications operators will be carried out. However, no more details were provided regarding the date of granting the reservation.