The Office of Electronic Communications has presented a detailed plan for supplementing frequencies in the 2100 MHz band belonging to the 4 largest mobile operators in Poland. The whole process will consist of five stages.

A challenge for both UKE and operators

According to UKE’s plan, the process of expanding the 2100 MHz band will begin in 2022, resulting in four mobile operators in Poland gaining access from the current 14.8 to 15 MHz. The first stage of “reshuffling” will involve moving all unpaired 5 MHz blocks to the left by 100 kHz. Orange’s 14.8 MHz block (FDD) will be shifted to the left by 400 MHz, T-Mobile’s block by 200 kHz to the left, P4’s block by 200 kHz to the right, and Polkomtel’s block will remain in place.

As a result, the FDD blocks will be arranged so that each block has a free bandwidth of about 100 kHz on each side. This is the best layout for reconfiguration, especially for future network configurations.

Next steps

The second stage will concern network reconfiguration and decisions on radio licences and changes to registrations. UKE believes that this procedure is likely to start in March 2022 and will provide a 90-day deadline for the new band arrangement to come into force. By that time, mobile operators should prepare for a smooth reconfiguration of their networks and the Office to issue more than 30,000 decisions on radio permits and changes to entries in the equipment register.

The third stage is to reserve the 2100 MHz frequency band for the next period. This procedure will take at least 30 days, and the decisions themselves could already be issued in May 2022. Here, UKE also mentions the TDD frequency band (unpaired 5 MHz), which was initially to be allocated by operators for broadband services. However, until today it has not been possible to develop a suitable solution to use it effectively. Therefore, this bandwidth will not be used.

The fourth stage is the completion of reservations by mobile operators in FDD blocks from 14.8 to 15 MHz. The decisions concern a total of 200 kHz of paired blocks. The fifth and final stage of the whole process will be issuing decisions on radio licenses and entry in the register. It will involve more than 30,000 decisions.