TVP announces launch of digital platform

Telewizja Polska will launch its own digital platform in 2022, TVP President Jacek Kurski has announced. For now, he does not disclose yet on what technology the new service will be based. According to the information published by him, viewers will gain access to functions known to subscribers of paid satellite platforms or cable TV – among others, access to VOD or the ability to play interesting programs at any time. What should distinguish the TVP platform is the access to the TVP 4K channel, known from the last European Football Championships.

Change related to the transition to DVB-T2 standard

All indications are that the TVP platform will be available simultaneously with the change of broadcasting standard to DVB-T2 – in the second quarter of 2022. As emphasized by the President of TVP, for the owners of old TV sets the introduction of the new standards will require replacement of the receivers or purchase of special tuners in order to obtain a new quality of signal reception. This major technological change is also an opportunity for Polish Television, which has already announced that it wants to provide its viewers with a hybrid decoder, in the DVB-T2 standard.

,,It will be a decoder that will combine the functionality of linear television with the possibilities of online. It will become possible thanks to the change of the broadcasting standard to DVB-T2. We hope that Poles will get all the functionalities for which they have to pay for free. More slots will open up, and more thematic channels will open up. “ – informs Jacek Kurski, president of TVP.

