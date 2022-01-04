Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

At the end of 2021 President Andrzej Duda signed a law on the establishment of the Central Office for Combating Cybercrime (CBZC), or the so-called Cyber Police. It will be a unit responsible for combating crimes committed over the Internet, and will be composed of specialists in computer science and modern ICT technologies.

Fighting Cyber Threats

The first information regarding the newly established unit appeared already in July 2021 during the conference of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Mariusz Kaminski. During the conference, a preliminary plan for the creation of the CBZC, the so-called cyber police specializing in crimes committed over the Internet, was presented. The new unit is also the aftermath of last year’s cyber attacks on Polish politicians, which resulted in the publication of private emails of KPRM members. However, information available indicates that the CBZC will also be responsible for matters such as combating and preventing crimes committed using an information system, data communication system or data communication network, and detecting and prosecuting the perpetrators of such crimes.

Thus, the establishment of CBZC is connected with creation of additional 1.8 thousand posts in the structure of the Police. The positions will be filled in particular by specialists in informatics and modern information and communication technologies. As early as July 2021, it was reported that officers employed by the CBZC would receive fixed allowances ranging from 70 to 130% of the average police salary.

More than 4 billion to fight cyber threats

The act on establishing CBZC was signed by Andrzej Duda on December 28, 2021. It also contained information on the financing of the appointed entity. Within 10 years, the “cyber police” will receive PLN 4.4 billion for the implementation of the above-mentioned objectives. These measures are, inter alia, provide modern equipment and equipment, the possibility of building the headquarters of a new organizational unit of the Police and enable the strengthening of the incentive system of remuneration for officers preventing and combating cybercrime.