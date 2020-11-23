Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

According to KPMG’s research, almost half of the world’s IT leaders believe that the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the deployment of new digital technologies. In Poland this percentage is slightly higher and amounts to 52%. However, with the development of technology, companies are facing an increasing number of cyber threats.

Larger expenses

It turns out that companies around the world, with the spread of the Covid-19 virus and the associated introduction of further restrictions, spent additionally about 15 billion USD per week on new technological solutions. These results are reflected in a survey conducted among IT leaders worldwide. According to 47%, the current situation has permanently accelerated the digital transformation and adoption of new technologies in organizations. In Poland, the percentage is slightly higher at 52%. The key areas in which companies in the world invest are: security and privacy (47%), experience management and customer engagement (44%), as well as infrastructure and cloud solutions (35%). In addition, more than half the companies in the world (51%) have implemented cloud solutions as a result of the pandemic.

However, a higher level of digitisation of enterprises also means a higher level of threats. According to the survey, as many as 40% of the world’s IT executives surveyed said they experienced more cyber attacks. In Poland the percentage was 43%. More than 80% of cyber threats are phishing incidents, 62% are related to malicious software. Also one third (35%) of organizations in the world had problems with filling positions responsible for cyber security. For the first time in more than ten years, security skills topped the list of global technological skills shortages.

Remote working for longer

According to IT leaders, remote working can become a standard even after the Covid-19 pandemic. With the introduction of restrictions, as much as 86% of organizations introduced remote working for their employees. Additionally, 43% of them expect more than half of their employees to continue working remotely after the pandemic. In Poland, 10% of the respondents expect that after the pandemic all employees from their organizations will work outside the company.

As a result of remote working, as many as 70% of the respondents stated that the company’s cooperation with the technical team has increased, and more than half (52%) that it creates an integrated culture within the technical team.

The study by KPMG International and Harvey Nash titled „CIO Survey 2020: Everything changed. Or did it?” was conducted on 4 200 IT leaders in 83 countries, including Poland. The survey was conducted in two stages – the first one before the COVID-19 pandemic (started on 17 December 2019) and the second one during the pandemic (from 5 June to 10 August 2020).