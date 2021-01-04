The number of households with access to broadband Internet is growing

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The Central Statistical Office published an annual report on information society in Poland. In 2020, 90.4% of households already had access to the Internet. This percentage increased by 3.7% compared to the previous year.

We are increasingly willing to use mobile Internet connections

This year’s edition of the report “Information Society in Poland in 2020” shows that every year more and more households have access to broadband Internet. According to GUS analyses, 99.1% of all households with Internet access in Poland already use broadband connections. Compared to the previous edition of the survey, the ratio increased by 3.7 percentage points.

Poles most often choose to access broadband Internet through fixed lines. This type of connection was chosen by 67.7% of households, 5.4% more than in 2019. On the other hand, the popularity of mobile broadband connections is growing rapidly, with 66.7% of households using them in 2020, 12.4% more than in the previous year.

Looking at the administrative division, the boundaries between Internet access by area of residence are also blurred. In 2020 The percentage of inhabitants of rural areas using such services was 88.7%, 2.3% less than in urban areas. In the previous edition of the survey the difference was 6.4%.

Pandemic increases the frequency of Internet use

The frequency of using the Internet is also increasing. In 2020, 81.4% of people in Poland regularly (at least once a week) accessed the network (compared to 78.3% in the previous year). The percentage of people who used the services every day or almost every day amounted to 72.3%, and using the services less than once a week – 2.2%.

Due to the target, the Internet is most often used in Poland to browse e-mail (79.2%), read online news, newspapers or magazines (78.6%) and search for information about goods and services (75.4%). Interestingly, fewer and fewer people declare watching videos from websites created by users (eg YouTube), and posting their own texts, photos, music, videos on websites or through an application.