At the end of October 2021, CD Projekt acquired a 60% stake in The Molasses Flood, a development company known mainly for survival games. This acquisition, however, does not mean a departure from the flagship products of the American company. As we read in the statement, the studio will continue to work on its own projects.

Acquisition of all shares only after some time

The Molasses Flood was founded in 2014 and is the studio responsible for such productions as ,,The Flame in the Flood” and “Drake Hollow”. It will now work closely with the CD Projekt RED studio, but will retain its autonomy. This means that the studio will work on its own projects based on one of CD PROJEKT’s IP.

“The Molasses Flood crew is an ambitious and experienced team with a commitment to quality and technological know-how. I am convinced that they will bring a lot of talent, ambition and determination to the company” – emphasized Adam Kiciński, CEO of CD Projekt, quoted in the announcement.

Both parties did not specify the amount of the transaction. However, we know that CD Projekt has now purchased 60% of the shares belonging to the American company. The agreement also provides for the purchase of the remaining shares and people employed by The Molasses Flood. No further details were given.

Postponed premieres for new generation consoles

Just a few days earlier CD Projekt postponed the release of its flagship productions for next-generation consoles. According to the announcements presented at the end of August this year. Cyberpunk 2077″ and “The Witcher 3” were to be released this year. However, the premieres of the productions have been postponed to the first and second quarter of 2022, respectively.