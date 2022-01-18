Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

According to the analysis of SpeedTest.pl, created on the basis of 42 million tests, the Internet in Poland is getting faster. The download speed of both fixed and mobile internet has increased by 42% compared to 2020. Other parameters have also improved – the average upload speed has increased by 30% for home internet and 21% for mobile internet. In turn, the average latency (ping) for both categories decreased by about 10%.

INEA with the fastest home internet

Provider INEA again became the leader in terms of the fastest home Internet. In 2021, the operator’s users could use the Internet with an average download speed of 170.7 Mbps. The highest upload speed (163.6 Mbps), which is several times higher than that of the operator occupying the second position, is also worth mentioning.

Right behind INEA was UPC Polska, which at the same time became the fastest nationwide home internet provider, with a result of 169 Mb/s . T-Mobile completes the podium, but the result is as much as 13.1 Mb / s. slower than the second in the UPC ranking.

Measurement results of home internet providers in Poland, 2021

Download Speed [Mbps] Upload Speed [Mbps] Ping [ms] Number of tests INEA 170.7 163.6 10 1.24 million UPC 169.0 28.9 18 2.80 million T-Mobile 155.9 59.2 17 0.31 million Vectra 141.5 32.4 21 2.17 million

Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2022

Similar parameters of fiber optic internet providers

In turn, in the case of fiber-optic internet providers, Orange became the leader of the ranking. Here, however, it should be noted that the parameters of the services of the first three operators in the list are at a very similar level. The difference between Orange and the third Netia is only 4 Mb / s. The only significant difference is almost three times higher upload in INEI compared to other operators.

Measurement results of fiber optic internet providers in Poland, 2021

Download Speed [Mbps] Upload Speed [Mbps] Ping [ms] Number of tests Orange 199.3 71.7 10 2.72 million INEA 195.5 201.5 9 0.93 million Netia 195.3 69.4 12 0.36 million T-Mobile 158.3 60.2 16 0.31 million

Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2022

Mobile Internet Providers

There are also no major changes in the case of MNO operators. In the quality of 3G, 4G LTE and 5G, T-Mobile became the leader in 2021, whose users could use the Internet with an average speed of 45 Mb / s. The following positions were taken by: Orange (39.8 Mb / s.), Play (35.5 Mb / s. And Plus (31.9 Mb / s.). However, as SpeedTest.pl points out, compared to 2020, the greatest improvement connection parameters were recorded by Play and T-Mobile, while the download speed of operators increased by 48%.

Measurement results of mobile internet providers in Poland, 2021

Download Speed [Mbps] Upload Speed [Mbps] Ping [ms] Number of tests T-Mobile 45.0 10.2 30 0.61 million Orange 39.8 10.3 29 0.75 million Play 35.5 9.6 35 0.90 million Plus 31.9 9.4 40 0.73 million

Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2022

The year 2021 is also the first full period in which SpeedTest.pl has analyzed 5G internet speeds. The clear leader in this case was the operator of the Plus network, which achieved a result of 144.2 Mbps, by 56.1 Mbps, higher than the second in the list T-Mobile. In turn, the fifth-generation network is the worst in the case of Play (66 Mbps).

Measurement results of 5G internet providers in Poland, 2021

Download Speed [Mbps] Upload Speed [Mbps] Ping [ms] Number of tests Plus 144.2 19.0 34 16.2 thousand T-Mobile 88.1 25.0 25 8.8 thousand Orange 75.8 27.5 23 5.2 thousand Play 66.0 21.4 28 14.1 thousand

Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2022