The importance of chatbots is growing

As the results of the research show, more than a third of the respondents choose to talk to a chatbot, not to another human being. The main reason why users are more eager to talk to the intelligent program is the possibility of settling the matter faster than calling the hotline.

We expect a quick reaction

Until recently the term “bot” could be associated with a distant future. Now it is not surprising, and the robots used for virtual consultation will more and more often accompany us in our contacts with companies. According to a recent study by Symetria, already 34% of respondents choose to talk to chatbot. On the other hand, only 24% choose contact with a human being.

The biggest disadvantage in communication with another person is the long waiting time. 34% of the respondents said that a consultation with a chatbot can enable them to receive an immediate response. 21% think that such programs are the easiest way to communicate with the company, while for 9% connecting with people is not so important. Also 9% think it is an interesting experience.

With a choice, more than half of the respondents (53%) would choose to consult a text chatbot. The advantages of this solution include convenience and greater certainty that no one is recording us. In turn, a quarter of the respondents would choose the voice version.

Where do we expect chatbots?

The industries where respondents want to communicate with chatbots are telecommunications (48%), fashion (39%) and media/art (35%). Users are not convinced to use chatbots in the financial (44%), medical (39%) and legal (29%) sectors. Respondents in the Symmetry study were asked to indicate the brands with which they associate the possibility of consultation with such programs. Apart from Facebook, Messenger, Google or Apple, the participants of the study associate such brands as Orange, inPost, Allegro or IKEA with chatbots.

Nearly half of the respondents (45%) most often use chatbots while learning about the company’s offer. 41% use them to report a specific error or failure. We definitely use intelligent programs less frequently when planning a vacation (14%) or booking a hotel (20%).