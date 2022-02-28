Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

It has been exactly 10 years since the launch of e24cloud, the first cloud computing service provided by a Polish data center operator. Today, the Beyond.pl solution once again becomes a pioneer in the local market – the e24cloud service is the first Polish green cloud solution.

Beyond.pl has an opportunity to celebrate. It has been 10 years since the introduction of first, proprietary Cloud Computing solution to the Polish market. By this time, the e24cloud solution has become a real standard, used to maintain ERP class systems, back-office CRM and HCM applications, proprietary solutions or e-commerce platforms. To confirm the quality of the service, companies and institutions that use the solution from the Polish supplier can be mentioned. These include: BONG, Ecco Holiday, Ceramika Paradyż, Media4u, Pho3nix Foundation and the Poznań City Hall.

,,e24cloud is also used in regulated industries such as healthcare and finance. This is due to the fact that the storing and processing of data occurs only in Poland. The solution is fully compliant with GDPR and European Commission directives on data privacy. The information security management standards of the e24cloud are confirmed by the ISO 27001 standard. “- we read on the Beyond.pl website.

Michał Grzybkowski, the initiator of e24cloud, emphasizes that the launch of the cloud service in this period was groundbreaking. In 2011, only 6% of companies in Poland used cloud solutions, today it is over 4 times more.

Objects fully powered by green energy

However, 10 years after the introduction of a breakthrough solution, Beyond.pl is again becoming a precursor on the data center market. The proprietary e24cloud solution becomes the first green cloud in Poland, limiting its carbon footprint and negative impact on the environment. Beyond.pl emphasizes that currently all facilities are fully powered by energy from renewable energy sources, and in 2021 modernization was carried out, which allowed to reduce energy use by 18%.

“More and more European and Polish companies are looking for green technologies, preferring to collaborate with IT service providers who operate in accordance with the principles of sustainable development. Beyond.pl is such a partner and we are proof that the Polish cloud can also be green. Polish companies, from startups to large organizations, can now leverage the potential of e24cloud and reduce their IT carbon footprint with virtually no effort. They also gain the safety and reliability of our data centers, expert knowledge of our engineers and the ability to spread and optimize the level of expenses in line with business needs and resources available, reflecting their pace of growth, adds Wojciech Stramski”, Beyond.pl CEO.