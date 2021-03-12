The development of digitization supported by EU funds

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

As part of the digitization co-financing, support from EU funds will amount to a total of PLN 34bn. The priorities of digitization include the development of network infrastructure, cybersecurity as well as e-government and e-health.

Digitization founders

The National Reconstruction Plan has the largest share in co-financing digitization, as it will provide about PLN 23bn. Another considerable sum, as much as PLN 9bn, is to be allocated from the fund of the Operational Program Digital Poland, and the rest of the money will come from React.eu and the EU – Digital Europe program.

The main points of digitization

The main points of digitization are: the development of network infrastructure, cybersecurity as well as e-government and e-health. The largest number of funds, about PLN 11bn by 2027, will be allocated to the implementation of investments in network infrastructure. Whereas digitization of health care will be co-financed with the amount of approximately PLN 3.5bn over the next 6 years.

National Reconstruction Plan

According to the assumptions presented in early March, the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO) is to allocate a total of €3bn for digitization, including €1.4bn for connecting one million households to the broadband network.

EUR 550m will be allocated to support education through training and the purchase of equipment. Support will be given to students who, due to the lack of their own tablet or computer, have to share the equipment with the rest of the household.

As for the digitization of administration, KPO will allocate €460m to the development of e-services. Slightly less, €443m, is to support cybersecurity. Whereas the smallest amount – €180m – will contribute to the fight against digital exclusion.

Apart from digitization, KPO also provides for co-financing of other solutions in the ICT segment. In total, the expenditure is to amount to around PLN 23bn by 2027. However, all plans must be approved by Brussels, the decision of which can be expected in the middle of this year.