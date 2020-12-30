The biggest challenges related to remote learning

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Until a few months ago remote learning was an abstract concept in the Polish education system. However, in connection with the pandemic since 24 October 2020, this new reality has become an everyday reality for thousands of students throughout Poland. For this reason, MediaMarktSaturn Polska has decided to investigate the areas that most annoy Poles in remote learning.

Internet too slow for e-learning

During the coronavirus epidemic, a large part of us moved to a remote lifestyle. The need to sit at home and perform many activities in the current situation requires a good connection to the Internet. According to a Media Markt study, for more than a third (35%), a slow Internet connection is the main barrier to a remote lifestyle. Also 33% believe that software errors and deficiencies are the biggest challenge for their children’s education. In third place, with 15% of the indications, there was a problem with the software. This applies equally to people with basic education (21.4%) and higher education (18.2%). Technical problems related to the equipment on which the students operate may also be problems. Nearly one fifth (19.4%) complain about poor sound quality and 16.3% about poor picture quality.

The equipment used for this purpose may be very important in the quality of remote learning. This is confirmed by 90% of respondents. Among the most popular devices belong: Laptops (60.6%), Smartphones (36.6%), Desktops (27.6%) and Tablets (23.1%). According to 61% of parents laptops are the best solution for e-science. Strangely enough, smartphones came second with one third of the indications.

The frequency of computer use is increasing

A remote lifestyle also causes increased interest in office equipment. “Since mid-March this year, the demand for learning and remote working equipment such as laptops, computers, monitors and videoconferencing equipment – cameras, headsets and other accessories – has been growing rapidly. Priners, multifunctional devices and office and school software are equally in demand,” says Friedrich Frank, Chief Commercial Officer at MediaMarktSaturn Poland.

The Covid-19 pandemic also affects the frequency of use of electronic devices at home. 57% of Poles admit that as a result of the restrictions they use computer devices more often than in the past – this also applies to time outside of school. Only 27% of students stated that they try not to use computer equipment outside school hours. Despite increasing access to technology, 68% of Poles negatively assess the impact of remote learning on children.

The survey was conducted by SW Research on behalf of MediaMarktSaturn Polska on a representative sample of 800 Poles – parents of children and young people under 18 years of age.