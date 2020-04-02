Market News Posted on

Telecommunications services for business and carrier segment in Poland 2020

AvatarAuthor PMR ICT Market Experts
Telecommunications-services-for-business-and-carrier-segment-in-Poland

PMR presents a set of infographics from the report: Telecommunications services for business and carrier segment in Poland 2020. Market analysis and development forecasts for 2020-2025.

According to the latest PMR report, the value of the telecommunication services market for the B2B and carrier segments in 2018-2019 was stable, slightly exceeding PLN 14bn. The year 2020 will bring further stabilisation, with a slight upward trend. In the following years the market will be polarised by both positive and negative factors.

 

Tags: ,,

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like