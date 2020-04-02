PMR presents a set of infographics from the report: Telecommunications services for business and carrier segment in Poland 2020. Market analysis and development forecasts for 2020-2025.
According to the latest PMR report, the value of the telecommunication services market for the B2B and carrier segments in 2018-2019 was stable, slightly exceeding PLN 14bn. The year 2020 will bring further stabilisation, with a slight upward trend. In the following years the market will be polarised by both positive and negative factors.