Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The PIE Economic Weekly, published by the Polish Economic Institute, indicates that, apart from the digital or ecological transformation, robotization is another important factor of the economic revolution. Relief for robotization and Estonian CIT may accelerate this process in Poland.

Asia is the undisputed leader

According to the “World Robot Report 2020” prepared by the International Robotics Federation (IFR) in 2019, in question PIE Weekly, 2.7 million industrial robots were used in factories around the world. This is an increase of 12% compared to the same period last year. This gives 373 thousand new devices. The report indicates that in the process of robotization, the obvious leader in the world is Asia (reckoned with Australia), which has 1.7 million robots, which is 63% of all industrial robots in the world. For comparison, there are 580 thousand such robots in Europe and more than 360 thousand in North America. In Europe, the leader is Germany with 221 thousand robots, before Italy (74.4 thousand.) and France (42 thousand.).

In terms of the number of new robots installed in 2019, China proved to be the leader with 140.5 thousand units. Second place was taken by Japan (49.9 thousand), and the podium is supplemented by the USA (33.3 thousand). Looking at the European region, the fastest automation rate was recorded in Germany (20.5 thousand), Italy (11.1 thousand) and France (6.7 thousand). Poland was also in the ranking. Among the 15 countries that introduced the most industrial robots in 2019, Poland took 14th place with 2.6 thousand new devices. PIE Economic Weekly magazine points out that among the countries of the Visegrad Group (to which Poland also belongs), only Slovakia was included in the ranking of the number of robots per employee. It took 17th place (out of 20 included) with the result of 169 robots per 10 thousand employees.

Tax reliefs

According to PIE Economic Weekly, the current situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to accelerate the trend towards robotics and work automation. It was pointed out that this will also be significantly influenced by legal changes, such as tax breaks for robotics and Estonian CIT, which may become a pro-investment tool.

“The trend of increasing the number of industrial robots installed in Poland is positive, but the difference between us and the most developed economies is still significant. Robotization, besides the digital or ecological transformation, is another important element of the economic revolution that is taking place before our eyes. It is also an opportunity to change the structure of the economy and place in global value chains” – they concluded the article.