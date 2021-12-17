Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

T-Mobile is expanding its infrastructure. The operator in Warsaw opened a new data center facility with colocation space of over 1700 sq. m. It will support both the operator’s infrastructure and its customers.

Object specification

Polish data center market is undergoing a real investment boom. Every now and then we receive new information about planned investments or openings of new facilities in this area. Now T-Mobile has joined this group and opened its sixth commercial data center in Warsaw. According to the information published by the operator, the total gross area of the facility is over 4,300 sq m, with colocation space exceeding 1,700 sq m. The layout of the server chambers includes 8 chambers with an area of approx. 215 sq m each, on 3 floors.

The data center, located in Warsaw, is connected to other T-Mobile facilities. The operator says it is connected to a 400Gbit/s Ethernet link that can provide reliable bandwidth to third-party operators and service providers around the world. The facility itself will support both the operator’s infrastructure and its customers. The first 250 sqm has already been leased.

An indispensable element of any data center facility is its certification. The T-Mobile facility has undergone a series of tests conducted by an independent auditing entity and confirming its compliance with the requirements of ANSI/TIA 942 certification and the European and Polish EN-PN 50600 standard.

Energy from renewable energy sources only

What also influences data center market, not only in Poland, is betting on green energy. This is also the case with the new T-Mobile facility. Data center located in Warsaw is fully powered from renewable energy sources. The PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) coefficient defining the proportion of total electricity consumed in the data center is 1.3.

