T-Mobile Polska with access to the entire INEA fibre-optic network

T-Mobile and INEA are strengthening their cooperation

T-Mobile Polska and INEA signed an agreement concerning Magenta’s access to the fibre-optic network of a cable operator in all areas where the infrastructure was built under INEA own investments. The agreement was signed for an indefinite period. Earlier, in December 2019, operators agreed on T-Mobile’s access to the INEA network in areas of the second POPC competition. Thus, T-Mobile has at its disposal the entire INEA fibre-optic network, on the basis of which it can build its competences as a convergent operator, mainly in the B2C segment, providing, among others, fixed-line Internet access services over fibre-optic lines. In total, using INEA assets, T-Mobile will be able to reach about 530 thousand households. Commercial launch of the FTTH service based on INEA infrastructure is planned for March this year.

T-Mobile: access also to Orange and Nexera fibre-optic infrastructure

T-Mobile also has access to Orange and Nexera fibre infrastructure under the relevant agreements. In mid-2019 T-Mobile launched a fibre-optic Internet access service based on the Orange network. In the B2C segment, the service is available in a convergent offer positioned under the name of Magenta 1, together with a package of mobile services and access to, among others, Netflix, Eleven Sports, Ipla service, free digital TV channels, games and entertainment for children. This is the first comprehensive offer of T-Mobile for the home, which fits into the long-term strategy of the company, under which the operator will offer an increasingly wider range of services to home customers. In the B2B segment, the fibre-optic Internet service is available under the Magenta Binzes 1 brand. Magenta tariffs provide smaller companies with access to a high-quality fibre-optic network, as well as a number of additional services, such as security packages or business software. T-Mobile’s convergent offer directly affects the operator’s activity in the mobile segment – it will support the process of loyalty of customers using mobile services in its network. Now, the operator will strengthen its competence in this area thanks to the agreement concluded with INEA and access to its fibre-optic assets.

Convergence of services as “must have” mobile operators

On the telecommunications market in Poland, one of the most important trends is still the convergence and interpenetration of different market segments. There is no reason to assume that this trend will not be one of the main factors shaping the market also in the following years. On the one hand, operators are specialised in a certain type of activity, but on the other hand, sometimes, despite relatively little success in the short term, they look for development opportunities outside their core area. The situation is therefore reinforced when virtually everyone is competing with everyone in the market, which remains particularly evident in the case of the sale of packages combining mobile and fixed services, including mainly access services based on an optical network. This strategy has already been applied by almost all mobile networks in Poland – Orange (Orange Love packs), Cyfrowy Polsat Group (smartDOM and smartFIRMA packs) and T-Mobile (Megenta 1 and Magenta Biznes 1 packs). P4, the Play network operator, will soon join this group, which is to start commercial sales of fixed fibre-optic internet on Vectra’s network in this quarter.