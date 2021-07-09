T-Mobile Poland deploys Europe’s first commercial 5G cMME system from Ericsson

T-Mobile Poland and Ericsson have begun Europe’s first commercial deployment of a 5G Mobility Management Entity (cMME) node based on Packet Core microservices in native cloud technology in one of T-Mobile’s data centers in Poland.

T-Mobile Poland and Ericsson announced in a joint statement the deployment of Europe’s first commercial 5G cMME solution in native cloud technology. Ericsson’s solution has been located in one of T-Mobile’s data centers in Poland. The cMME deployment is positioned as a solution that will support existing services provided to customers as well as future 5G network expansion to the cloud. cMME T-Mobile already has over 50,000 subscribers.

With this deployment, T-Mobile Poland and Ericsson have set a benchmark for the development of smarter networks in the business, which should support new revenue streams from 5G technology.