In its official announcement, T-mobile announced the ceremony of laying the foundation stone on the construction site of the new data center, announced already in 2019. The general contractor for the building is Strabag.

4 400 m2 of area

As part of its strategy, one of the four major telecommunications operators has decided to make another investment in the field of data centers. T-Mobile already has several such facilities in Poland. Recently, data centers in Wroclaw and Krakow have also been expanded and backup office services in Lower Silesia have been introduced. Another investment is the construction of a new data center located in Warsaw, announced at the end of 2019. According to the announcement, the total area of the new facility will exceed 4300 m2, of which 1700 m2. will be designated for commercial space.

Thanks to the structure of the data center network using VxLAN technologies, applied in T-mobile facilities, customers will be able to divide their resources into many facilities located throughout Poland. Additionally, the operator, having its own network infrastructure and data centers, enables its customers to build secure systems in the Disaster Recovery model, which ensure continuity of their business.

Certification

Security issues are an indispensable part of building new data centers. The new T-mobile facility is to comply with high security standards, conforming to ANSI/TIA 942 standard at Rated-3 level, guaranteeing full reliability. Certification in accordance with the European EN 50600 standard is also planned. The energy efficiency aspect is also an important issue. The PUE coefficient (defining the ratio of total electrical energy used to power the data center to electrical energy consumed by IT equipment) is 1.3, which gives comparability with the most advanced data processing facilities. All energy for T-Mobile Polska data center facilities comes from renewable sources.

