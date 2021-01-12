Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of digitalisation in the Polish economy is still growing so that Poland has a chance to be at the forefront of the biggest digital economies in Europe. In order to achieve this it is crucial to support the digital infrastructure, which might be problematic due to the occurrence of a potential equity gap.

Role of digitalisation in the Polish economy

Digitalisation has become a boost to the Polish economy in general, and now has all predispositions to become the most significant element of economic policy, even more important than innovativeness. The cause for that is primarily a considerable impact on the increase in performance of companies from various sectors of the economy.

Thanks to the strong IT background, Poland has a chance to be at the forefront of the biggest digital economies in Europe. In order to achieve that, it is crucial to focus on supporting the digital infrastructure as well as introducing regulations which accelerate the transformation of the economy into a digital economy.

The COVID-19 crisis and the introduced lockdown have become specific drivers of the process of digitalisation of enterprises in most sectors of the Polish economy. However, special movements in this area can be seen at the level of education, medicine, remote working, commerce and e-commerce market or financial industry. Cloud solutions and the development of digital services are becoming crucial in this context.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on means of financing

As a result of the pandemic, more and more foregoing investors keep their minds on stabilisation of their own businesses, which might lead to a reduction in the availability of capital on the private market. Moreover, there is a noticeable relocation of global capital from traditional economy to digital economy on the capital market. Similarly to the crisis from 2008, the main beneficiary of the changes caused by the lockdown is the digital economy again.

In order to avoid the problems of the occurrence of a potential equity gap, it is vital to support the construction of infrastructure for ever-improving digital champions – companies which determine the degree of maturity of the digital economy. This can be done by guarantees and preferential credits for companies with a strong digital agenda as well as growth funds and private equity investing in the digital economy in Poland,