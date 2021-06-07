Stryve new cloud provider on Polish market

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Irish provider of cloud computing solutions, will open its first branch in Poland. The company plans to provide services in the region of Central and Eastern Europe.

Development in CEE region

Stryve is a company that has been in operation for 15 years and delivers its products in the UK, Ireland and Poland. It owns several data center facilities and specializes in data protection and management. It offers solutions in such areas as Data Management & Business Continuity, Data Security, Database &Analytics and Exascale Computing & Big Data. Now Stryve will open its first branch in Poland and, as it emphasizes, in the long run it plans to develop on the CEE markets.

“Poland has become an important business center in the CEE region in recent years, due in part to new R&D centers and the continued growth of the business services industry. These trends are driving the popularity of cloud solutions, which makes Poland an ideal location for Stryve to expand in the CEE region.” – says Andrew Tobin, CEO of Stryve.

CEO Experience

Sami-Daniel Guetat became the president of the Polish branch located in Warsaw. He has been associated with the company since August 2020, when he took the position of Managing Director CEE. In his history, he also worked in the MCX group, in which he was the sales director in 2018-2020. Previously, in 2014-2018, he was also associated with Integrated Solutions. He can also boast of working for the largest telecommunications operators, such as Orange and T-mobile.

The representatives of the Irish company also announce a number of activities related to the recruitment of employees. Especially important here will be people responsible for sales activities and technical support for Polish partners and end customers.