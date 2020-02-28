Stronger position of Netia in Krakow

In November 2019. Netia acquired 100% of the share capital of ISTS – a local ISP from Krakow. The acquisition of ISTS closed in the amount of nearly PLN 35m. At the turn of 2019 and 2020. Netia also took over the local ISP operator in Łomża – the IST company and RASP Data Center, which is one of the most modern data center facilities in Poland.

In its latest annual report, Netia announced that in November 2019 it acquired 100% of the share capital of ISTS – a local ISP offering broadband Internet access for individual and business customers in Krakow. Netia paid a total price of nearly PLN 35m for its stake in ISTS.

Netia informs that if the acquisition of ISTS had taken place in early 2019, Netia’s revenue would have amounted to PLN 1.305bn (vs. PLN 1.3bn), and net profit would have amounted to PLN 48.34m (vs. PLN 47.6m).

ISTS – 20 years of experience on the Krakow telecommunications market

ISTS company has been operating on the market in Krakow since 2000. It says that it covers the whole area of Krakow and serves thousands of subscribers. Its offer is addressed to individual clients, companies, offices and public institutions. In 2018, the company’s total revenue amounted to PLN 7.8m and was higher than the result obtained a year earlier by nearly 7%. At the same time, in 2018, the company’s net profit amounted to just over a million PLN.

Netia’s acquisition policy

As a result of acquisitions of telecommunication segment companies, especially the most important ones: as a result of the acquisitions of Telefonia Dialog, Crowley Data Poland or TK Telekom, Netia has proved its competence in integrating companies. The cost synergies achieved in each of the transactions exceeded the assumptions made in the valuations of the individual companies acquired. At the turn of 2019 and 2020 Netia took over local ISP operators in Krakow (ISTS) and Łomża (IST) as well as the RASP Data Centre, which is one of the most modern data centres in Poland. In addition, Netia does not rule out further acquisitions of entities operating on markets complementary to the telecommunications segment, in particular in the broadly defined ICT area or integration of complex IT and telecommunications services.