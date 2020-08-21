SpeedTest.pl: the first test of the speed of optical fibre in Poland
The SpeedTest.pl portal presented the first results of the fibreoptic line speed tests of Polish ISPs for July 2020. According to nearly 300 thousand measurements made by the users of the SpeedTest.pl measurement platform, the fastest optical fibre is offered by INEA in Wielkopolska.
Nearly 300 thousand measurements
In July 2020, the SpeedTest.pl website made the first, over 269 thousand measurements of the fibre-optic Internet provided by operators on the Polish market. 20 operators participated in the measurement. The average download speed for FTTH lines in July was 156.89 Mbit/s, which was more than twice the average download speed of all fixed-lines. Measurements of the FTTH network constituted 18.3% of all fixed-line tests conducted in Poland.
INEA with the fastest optical fibre
According to the SpeedTest.pl measurement platform, the fastest provider of fibreoptic services in Poland is INEA (from Wielkopolska region), whose customers could download data at an average speed of 185 Mbit/s during measurements. The second operator with the highest average speed is Netia, which obtained a result of 164 Mbit/s during measurements. The podium is completed by Orange with 153 Mbit/s.
Ranking of fibre-optic Internet providers in Poland, by download speed (Mbit/s), July 2020
|Lp.
|Name of supplier
|Download speed [Mbit/s]
|Send speed [Mbit/s]
|PING [ms]
|Number of tests
|1.
|INEA
|185.62
|209.54
|10
|51,000
|2.
|Netia
|163.81
|51.10
|13
|14,000
|3.
|Orange
|152.73
|55.61
|12
|185,000
|4.
|Beskid Media
|83.05
|22.72
|11
|4,000
|5.
|Skynet
|129.28
|71.59
|9
|2,000
|6.
|ART-COM
|89.87
|91.13
|10
|1,000
|7.
|PROMAX
|68.31
|16.96
|18
|1,000
|8.
|Bialnet
|131.47
|168.09
|14
|1,000
|9.
|RTK
|212.34
|95.81
|14
|< 1,000
|10.
|Asta-net
|103.69
|52.75
|13
|< 1,000
|11.
|NetService
|184.68
|99.41
|11
|< 1,000
|12.
|SWIDMAN
|62.06
|18.46
|19
|< 1,000
|13.
|Alfa-System
|107.98
|106.5
|12
|< 1,000
|14.
|IT4 Polska
|136.24
|153.68
|14
|< 1,000
|15.
|MMJ
|140.2
|86.61
|17
|< 1,000
|16.
|Fibre Tech SA
|122.65
|31.09
|8
|< 1,000
|17.
|Moico
|124.9
|151.7
|13
|< 1,000
|18.
|Systel
|172.83
|202.39
|9
|< 1,000
|19.
|Speedmedia
|191.76
|31.83
|7
|< 1,000
|20.
|Ilios-System
|82.38
|37.36
|15
|< 1,000
Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2020