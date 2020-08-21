SpeedTest.pl: the first test of the speed of optical fibre in Poland

The SpeedTest.pl portal presented the first results of the fibreoptic line speed tests of Polish ISPs for July 2020. According to nearly 300 thousand measurements made by the users of the SpeedTest.pl measurement platform, the fastest optical fibre is offered by INEA in Wielkopolska.

Nearly 300 thousand measurements

In July 2020, the SpeedTest.pl website made the first, over 269 thousand measurements of the fibre-optic Internet provided by operators on the Polish market. 20 operators participated in the measurement. The average download speed for FTTH lines in July was 156.89 Mbit/s, which was more than twice the average download speed of all fixed-lines. Measurements of the FTTH network constituted 18.3% of all fixed-line tests conducted in Poland.

INEA with the fastest optical fibre

According to the SpeedTest.pl measurement platform, the fastest provider of fibreoptic services in Poland is INEA (from Wielkopolska region), whose customers could download data at an average speed of 185 Mbit/s during measurements. The second operator with the highest average speed is Netia, which obtained a result of 164 Mbit/s during measurements. The podium is completed by Orange with 153 Mbit/s.

Ranking of fibre-optic Internet providers in Poland, by download speed (Mbit/s), July 2020

Lp. Name of supplier Download speed [Mbit/s] Send speed [Mbit/s] PING [ms] Number of tests 1. INEA 185.62 209.54 10 51,000 2. Netia 163.81 51.10 13 14,000 3. Orange 152.73 55.61 12 185,000 4. Beskid Media 83.05 22.72 11 4,000 5. Skynet 129.28 71.59 9 2,000 6. ART-COM 89.87 91.13 10 1,000 7. PROMAX 68.31 16.96 18 1,000 8. Bialnet 131.47 168.09 14 1,000 9. RTK 212.34 95.81 14 < 1,000 10. Asta-net 103.69 52.75 13 < 1,000 11. NetService 184.68 99.41 11 < 1,000 12. SWIDMAN 62.06 18.46 19 < 1,000 13. Alfa-System 107.98 106.5 12 < 1,000 14. IT4 Polska 136.24 153.68 14 < 1,000 15. MMJ 140.2 86.61 17 < 1,000 16. Fibre Tech SA 122.65 31.09 8 < 1,000 17. Moico 124.9 151.7 13 < 1,000 18. Systel 172.83 202.39 9 < 1,000 19. Speedmedia 191.76 31.83 7 < 1,000 20. Ilios-System 82.38 37.36 15 < 1,000

Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2020