SpeedTest.pl: Internet in Poland sped up by 20%

According to SpeedTest.pl’s analysis, Polish Internet users can enjoy increasingly better services. In the first half of 2021, the average speed of a fixed-line connection increased by 19.4% (from 64.9 Mbps to 77.5 Mbps), and mobile by 25.2% (from 28.6 Mbps to 35.8 Mbps). The analysis was based on 23.5 million measurements.

Inea at the head of stationary providers

In the first half of 2021, Inea proved to be the provider with the highest average fixed network speed with 157.4 Mbps. This result is more than 10% higher than in the last six months of 2020. It was followed by UPC with a weaker result of 3.3 Mbps, but in the case of this operator the largest number of tests was conducted.

Results of measurements of the speed of a fixed line in Poland, H1 2021

Download Speed [Mbps] Upload Speed [Mbps] PING [ms] Number of tests INEA 157.4 (+10.1%) 151.8 (+8.3%) 10 674 thousand UPC 154.1 (+14.8%) 25.6 (+19.0%) 18 1.47 million T-Mobile Stacjonarny 142.3 (n/d) 49.6 (n/d) 16 154 thousand Vectra 130.1 (+17.6%) 31.3 (+10.9%) 20 1,14 million

Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2021

Netia is the leader of fiber optic operator

In the case of FTTH providers, Netia became the leader. During the analysed period, the ISP achieved a result of 183.1 Mbps, 18.9% more than in the second half of 2020. In second place was Inea with an average speed of 180.6 Mbps and a 10.3% improvement on the previous period. The podium is completed by Orange with a result of 180.0 Mbps.

Results of measurements of the speed of a fiber optic link in Poland, H1 2021

Download Speed [Mbps] Upload Speed [Mbps] PING [ms] Number of tests Netia 183.1 (+18.9%) 59.0 (+19.9%) 12 178 thousand INEA 180.6 (+10.3%) 188.3 (+8.2% ) 9 502 thousand Orange 180.0 (+11.9%) 67.1 (+2.9%) 10 502 thousand T-Mobile Stacjonarny 144.9 (+11.5%) 50.5 (+0.2%) 16 152 thousand

Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2021

T-mobile with the fastest mobile internet offer

Among the four largest telecommunications operators, T-Mobile has the fastest mobile Internet. During the analysis period the average download speed was 44.9 Mbps. The second place was taken by the orange operator, which recorded a worse result of 2.2 Mbps. The third place belongs to Play, and the statement is closed by Plus.

Results of measurements of mobile internet speed in Poland, H1 2021

Download Speed [Mbps] Upload Speed [Mbps] PING [ms] Number of tests T-mobile 44.0 (32.9%) 9.8 (14.0%) 30 302 thousand Orange 37.8 (13.9%) 9.9 (13.8%) 29 377 thousand Play 33.5 (32.4%) 9.2 (16.5%) 36 441 thousand Plus 29.7 (22.7%) 9.2 (12.2%) 40 370 thousand

Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2021

5G test

The last analysis dealt with 5G network speed measurements. However, in this case, the number of tests performed by SpeedTest.pl is small and accounts for only 1.5% of all measurements. The clear leader in this list turned out to be Plus, which in the first half of 2021 recorded an average 5G network speed of 146.4 Mbps. This result is 51.5 Mbps better than that of T-mobile, which took second place in the ranking, and 86.3 Mbps better than that of Play, which closed the list.

Results of 5G network speed measurements in Poland, H1 2021

Download Speed [Mbps] Upload Speed [Mbps] PING [ms] Number of tests Plus 146.4 18.8 33 5.7 thousand T-Mobile 94.9 19.4 24 2.7 thousand Orange 72.0 23.9 23 2.4 thousand Play 60.1 23.7 29 3.2 thousand

Source: SpeedTest.pl, 2021