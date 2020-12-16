Spectacular results Cyberpunk 2077

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The premiere of cyberpunk 2077 is behind us, and as expected, the production of CD PROJEKT achieves some spectacular results. In addition, according to the producers, on the day of the premiere, the pre-sale payments for the game exceeded the expenditure related to its production and promotion.

Impressive results on the day of the premiere

Cyberpunk 2077 was the most awaited game of the year, and the premiere event for many is described as the most important event in the history of Polish gaming. Despite several shifts of the planned debut, players around the world did not disappoint. Cyberpunk sold 8 million copies already before its official launch. This is 5 times higher than the previous CD PROJECT production.

December 10, 2020 is a day that will definitely go down in the history of Polish gaming. On that day, cyberpunk 2077 set some spectacular results. One hour after the premiere on Steam, the number of live players exceeded 600,000, setting the record for the number of players in a peak for a single-player game. However, at its peak, the game counted over 1 million players simultaneously. For comparison, in the case of The Witcher 3 in its debut, the number of players at its peak was just over 90,000, and the record was over 100,000. players live was reached in December 2019, when the series based on Sapkowski’s prose was released on Netflix. Cyberpunk 2077 was also ranked 1st when it comes to sales on Steam in the US and China.

Quick return on investment

CD PROJECT did not have to wait long for the total return cost of production and promotion of the game. ,,Just a few dozen hours after the premiere, the board informed that the estimated value of the Company’s license fees for the pre-release sale of Cyberpunk 2077 in all digital channels exceeded the total sum of total expenditure on the production of the game and the marketing and promotion costs incurred by the Company“. The total amount related to work on cyberpunk until September 2020 was PLN 494.6 million.

According to the latest forecasts of analysts gathered by PAP Biznes, since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, approximately 30.4 million copies may be sold during the year. So far, as much as 74% of revenue has been generated by digital distribution. PCs’ share in preorders was 59%, while consoles – 41%.

It didn’t take place without some mistakes

Despite the impressive results, the premiere of cyberpunk did not take place without problems. During the game, users using especially older types of consoles (PS4/Xbox One) reported numerous technical problems, with the most annoying being low liquidity and problems with loading textures during the game.

The CD PROJECT has not been deaf to the problems of proper functioning of the cyberpunk. After the first fixes the team plans to carry out a second series of updates within the next week. After the new year, the band plans to release a patch, which should eliminate most of the problems in the game.

By the way, the developers decided to apologize for unexpected mistakes. ,,First of all, we would like to start by apologizing for not showing you the game on the previous generation consoles before its release and, as a consequence, not allowing you to make a purchase decision based on more information. We should pay more attention to making the game work better for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One“.