According to a recent study by Sophos, employees in Poland have different approaches to cybersecurity rules. Only less than half believe they are needed at all. Even worse, even fewer say they follow them, and one in ten admit to skipping cybersecurity policies altogether in case of emergencies.

Polish workers skeptical about cyber security

The Sophos survey results show that 48% of employees in Poland believe cybersecurity policies are needed, and 42% know and follow them. This result may give a lot of food for thought, because in this day and age, when cyber threats are becoming an indispensable part of the functioning of companies, not only in Poland, such a large part of the employees do not appreciate the rules regarding security of the company they work for.

However, attitudes towards the rules vary depending on the size of the individual company. This can be seen in the use of restricted access or two-step logins. Employees of large companies in Poland (over 250 people) are more likely to understand the need for this type of security (57%), as opposed to employees of companies employing up to 50 people (47%). Employees of large companies are also more likely to say they know why safety rules are applied and followed (46% vs. 41% of SMEs).

The rules do not interfere with the performance of duties

Unlike larger companies, employees at small companies are more likely to say that cybersecurity regulations do not interfere with their job responsibilities. They are also less likely to skip them when they are in a hurry, for example (8% vs. 12% in large companies). In contrast, only 4% of respondents consider two-factor logins or the use of restricted access to be hindering their work.

However, when comparing the answers of Polish workers to those of workers in the Czech Republic and Hungary, our country is among those less sceptical about safety rules. In the Czech Republic as many as one fifth of people consider the existing regulations as a hindrance, 7% in Hungary.