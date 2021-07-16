Software vendors’ revenues are growing in Poland

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

So far, the coronavirus situation has not negatively affected the Polish software vendor industry – on the contrary, it has increased their revenues. An analysis by the IT Services Employers’ Organization (SoDA) shows that in Q2 2020, company revenues in this sector increased by an average of 20%, and 80% of providers are optimistic about the future.

Pandemic doesn’t bother

According to the report “The impact of COVID-19 on the Software House industry in Poland” prepared by the IT Services Employers Organization (SoDA), software producers in Poland have positively felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a quarter of companies exceeded the last year’s sales plan, and another 35% implemented it in at least 90%. All this translated into an average 20% increase in revenues per company.

The respondents confirmed that the current situation is influenced by the growing demand for their services and products. This is the opinion of 9 out of 10 surveyed organizations. The situation has also positively affected employment in the Polish software industry. Companies are hiring more employees than in 2019, and the main recruitment needs include software positions. Moreover, average salaries have increased by up to 20%.

Positive attitude about future plans

Polish software providers are also optimistic about the future. 70% of them positively assess the last year, and as many as 80% are optimistic about the future of their business.

“The overall sentiment in the industry is positive, but the increasing difficulty in attracting skilled workers raises concerns about the future. In order to effectively deal with the changes that the pandemic has brought to our industry, we should first learn the lessons of 2020. The results of the report show not only how the pandemic has affected our companies and employees, but also point to emerging new growth opportunities,” comments Bartosz Majewski, Founder and CEO of SoDA.