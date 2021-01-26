Remote work for longer

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

According to CBRE Group, remote work will stay with us longer, but already some employees miss working in the office. When asked what the optimal model for getting work done is, most answer mixed.

Remote working and the problems associated with it

Already 6 out of 10 employees currently perform their duties completely remotely. However, it is not an ideal solution. When asked what the optimal work model is, most respond that it is mixed – according to a study by Grafton Recruitment and CBRE. What bothers us about working from home? The top three difficulties of working remotely include limited direct contact with other employees, problems with separating work and private life, and rarely leaving home.

“We have been dealing with remote work since March. We had time to get used to it, and now it is time to start planning it systematically. Most companies will bet on a hybrid model of work, especially since it is what employees expect. It will require quite a bit of planning and strategy, but also the optimal use of the office. Everyone misses it, but it is already clear that its role will change somewhat. It will be first of all a meeting place, where the common area and access to modern technologies will gain in importance“. – says Joanna Mroczek, head of Market Research and Marketing in Poland and CEE region in CBRE.

2/3 of employees want a hybrid work model

It turns out that while we passed the remote working test pretty well, it’s not ideal. Employees want to function in a mixed mode – partly at home and partly in the office. In a survey conducted by Grafton Recruitment and CBRE such a desire was declared by 64% of employees. Every tenth person indicates that it is optimal to work all the time in the office, and 26% do not mind remote working full-time.

In a hybrid work model, as many as 43% of employees hope to work from home 3 days, 26% want to be in the office only one day a week, and 24% want to work remotely two days out of five. One day working from home is enough for only 6% of employees.

Already 4 out of 10 employees indicate that limited direct contact with other employees is the biggest issue with remote working. Every third person has a problem with the clear separation of work and private life. In third place the drawbacks of remote working are infrequent leaves from home. Outside the podium, but with an equally large number of indications was complaining about limited contact not only with co-workers, but other people (30%). Importantly, one in five employees indicate that their home lacks the right equipment to do the job and has inadequate conditions due to co-habitants, mainly children, who require a lot of attention.