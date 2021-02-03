Remote management of IT resources

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Beyond.pl presented a new HoloLens Smart Hands solution using Microsoft HoloLens 2.0 mixed reality glasses. With this solution customers can remotely manage their IT resources and view their hardware in real-time from anywhere.

Distance no longer matters

The pandemic showed that technology is critical not only to ensure the security of infrastructure, but also to guarantee the provision of comprehensive services to customers from different regions. For this purpose, Beyond.pl as the first Data Center in the CEE region has implemented the service of technical infrastructure support (Smart Hands), which with the help of Microsoft HoloLens 2.0 glasses gives the company’s customers the ability to remotely manage IT resources from anywhere.

As emphasized by Wojciech Stramski, CEO of Beyond.pl, data center facilities are often located far from a company’s headquarters, which in this time of pandemics and mobility limitations is a great challenge. Companies around the world, not only in the IT industry, are looking for innovative solutions to break this distance barrier. One of them is expected to be the HoloLens Smart Hands technology, which, with the help of mixed reality, will speed up and facilitate complex events that require interaction between different teams. Third-party companies (e.g., infrastructure or component suppliers) from different regions can also be involved in this process.

Virtual meeting

The new solution combines technology to visualize digital objects with real images, and then recreates the physical environment around the user. HoloLens smart glasses enable efficient visualization and transmission of multidimensional information. This allows for a more accurate understanding of the environment, even if the customer does not appear at the actual time and place. HoloLens is equipped with a set of sensors, displays and special devices for holographic processing.

In addition, during a virtual meeting with HoloLens Smart Hands, each participant has the opportunity to “live” chat, take pictures, upload and edit any file. The authors of the project have also taken care of security. The system provides access to the database only through the application, and communication is encrypted using SSL protocol. It also provides OAuth2 application authentication based on JWT.

“This is another innovative Beyond.pl project that raises the standard of colocation in the European market. While working on a new model of the service we wanted Smart Hands technical support to be fully secure, and at the same time to have a very practical dimension. The service was very positively received by international customers who entrusted us with their equipment. Thanks to HoloLens, access to the most secure data center facility in Europe, the only one with ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 certificate, becomes possible from any location in the world“. – concludes Wojciech Stramski.