Radosław Semkło: new member of the Management Board in Polkomtel

Radosław Semkło, Director of Asseco Poland, became a new member of the Management Board of Polkomtel. He will supervise the IT area in the company. Semkło has been involved in the ICT industry for 20 years.

Director of the Telecommunications and Media Division at Asseco Poland will be responsible for the IT area at Polkomtel.

As of 13 January 2020, following a resolution of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Jacek Felczykowski, who supervised IT at Polkomtel, will be replaced by Radosław Semkło from Asseco Poland. Since the end of last year, the Cyfrowy Polsat Group, of which Polkomtel is also a part, has controlled nearly 23% of shares in Asseco Poland, following the acquisition of a minority stake in Asseco Poland. We wrote about the merger between Cyfrowy Polsat Group and Asseco Poland in an earlier entry, here.

Radosław Semkło: for 20 years associated with ICT

For 10 years Radosław Semkło has been associated with Asseco Poland, where he currently serves as Director of the Telecommunications and Media Division. At the beginning of his career, Semkło participated in the IT projects of the Polish Air Force: he created and then integrated automated command systems of the Air Force with the NATO structures, in particular, he was involved in the simulation of air force operations.

Radosław Semkło studied at the Faculty of Cybernetics of the Military University of Technology, and then became a Doctor of the Faculty of Management and Command of the National Defence Academy. Additionally, he completed MBA studies at the Warsaw School of Economics, and completed the AMP program organized by IESE University of Navarra.