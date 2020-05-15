Forecasts for the data centre market in Poland suggest doubling of resources by 2025

Forecasts in the ninth edition of the PMR report “Data centre market in Poland 2020. Market analysis and development forecasts for 2020-2025”, issued in May 2020, indicate that the resources of the Polish data centre market will double by 2025. The investment boom has begun.

The Polish data centre market has gained momentum. There are new investments – both completed and planned, and, on the Warsaw market in particular, consolidation processes are taking place, the cloud is gaining, and there has been an increase in the importance of certification – in terms of both the maintenance of existing certificates and those for new players. All of this confirms that the data centre industry in Poland is developing and is still raising the standard of services provided.

The forecasting of the development of the CPD market is based largely on the mapping of planned investments. After a period of stable growth in net space in commercial data centres, the years 2017-2019 are estimated to have brought a definite slowdown in the rate of growth. This is mainly because of the limited demand for collocation on the market and the need to commercialise previously completed facilities. Other services offered at data centres, including hosting, cloud and managed services of varying scope and level of sophistication, require much smaller server space.

According to PMR’s latest forecasts, which take into account the investment plans of the largest companies operating on the CPD market, along with completely new players, we expect the Polish data centre market to experience an investment boom in the next few years.

It is worthy of note that between 2020 and 2025 the domestic market is expected to double in terms of the power available to customers. At the end of the forecast period, this market will boast 166 MW of available IT capacity. The growth will be more significant than the amount of net IT space made available to customers during this period would indicate. During the forecast period, we expect an increase in power density per cabinet. New investments on the Polish market will involve facilities devoted to the sale of services in accordance with the classic retail model. In this arena, next year may be particularly spectacular because of the planned investments announced by market leaders: in alphabetical order: ATM, Equinix, Netia and T-Mobile Polska.

However, there will be an increasing number of large data centres with parameters and characteristics adapted to the requirements of the global wholesale market. Such an investment was officially announced in January 2020 and is currently being implemented in Warsaw by Vantage Data Centres. However, this is not the only entity which is planning to carry out such extensive projects on the Warsaw market.

There is no doubt that the main factor currently driving the domestic data centre market is the fact that the largest public cloud providers in the world have announced plans for regions in Poland. In September 2019 a decision was announced by Google Cloud, and in May 2020 Microsoft officially reported its investment plans. The fact is that the two largest IaaS providers in the world build their own facilities and collocate space at the data centres of external companies. In the case of Poland, the latter model is more important, and this might be able to raise the domestic data centre market to a completely different level through an increase in resources, guaranteeing solid development prospects and the further expansion of facilities.