Pracuj.pl: Every fifth job ad targeted at IT specialist

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Among nearly 441 thousand job advertisements, one in five concerns employment of an IT specialist. However, they are not very eager to respond to available offers, which is due to a lack of an appropriate number of employees. Such conclusions result from the latest analysis of the largest recruitment portal Pracuj.pl.

Digitalization drives demand for IT workers

Comparing the structure of job offers from the first half of 2021 with the second half of 2020, the share of job offers for IT professionals in the total number of job advertisements increased from 15 to 20%. This is a historic result, because for the first time since the beginning of pracuj.pl measurements, IT specialists were ranked second in terms of the number of available job ads. Currently, it is second only to offers for specialists in trade and sales.

Pracuj.pl also points out that the period of the COVID-19 pandemic is a period in which companies are especially looking for specialists referred to as “mid” and “senior”, a smaller part concerns announcements for juniors.

The IT market accounts for nearly 10% of announcements

However, IT specialists are not the only people sought after on the job market. The entire IT market accounted for 9.5% of all job advertisements on pracuj.pl in the first half of 2021. This means that within 6 months about 60 thousand IT job advertisements were posted on the portal. In this respect, the IT market is second only to banking and finance (10%).

The increasing number of advertisements does not translate into greater activity of IT employees. Pracuj.pl points out that in terms of activity, consisting in applying to posted ads, the IT market is not even in the top ten. One of the reasons for this is the insufficient number of people with these skills.

The current labor market also includes the so-called home office. More than every tenth offer on the portal concerned remote work. This result is over two times higher than the year before and nearly three times higher than before the pandemic.