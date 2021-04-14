Polish region of Google Cloud starts

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

From 14 April 2021, the previously announced Polish region of Google Cloud officially began its operations. This is the 25th such center of the American giant in the world, 7 of which are located in Europe. Moreover, the company announced that this will be the only opening of a new facility in Europe this year.

Supporting digital transformation for Polish entrepreneurs

Google Cloud has taken another step in the development of cloud services in Central and Eastern Europe. Today, April 14, 2021, it officially opened the Polish region of Google Cloud, a local computing infrastructure network that Polish companies will be able to use. This is the implementation of the strategy announced in 2019. As a result, Warsaw was to become the next point in Europe and the first in Central and Eastern Europe in which a region supporting cloud services from Google will be created. As a reminder, at the beginning of 2021, Google Cloud Polska started its operations, and now the cloud region in Poland was officially opened.

“After 18 months of hard work, we are officially opening the Google region in Warsaw tomorrow. This is the first region in Central and Eastern Europe and will be a hub for our investments throughout the region, helping them to recover from the pandemic. In the Google region in Warsaw, we offer a complete set of our cloud services, and together with our partners we will help them not only in digital transformation, but also – together with our local partners – in launching their products and services on markets around the world “– commented Thomas Kurian, President of the Management Board of Google Cloud, the day before the planned opening of Google Cloud Polska.

Significant Benefits

According to Google, the Warsaw center will become one of the largest cloud technology development centers owned by the organization. It has already confirmed that it currently has 500 employees and plans to double that number in the next 2 years. In addition, as part of expanding its competence with Google solutions, the company has trained more than 15,000 cloud professionals in the previous year. As of December 2020, it also offers the “Companies of Tomorrow” program to support SMEs in the effective use of cloud services – from which 4.5 companies have benefited.

Back in January this year. Google announced the planned services available within the Warsaw facility. Among them were: Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner or BigQuery. All of these solutions are expected to significantly contribute to more efficient functioning of companies from sectors such as: retail, media and entertainment, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences and Digital Natives.

On the occasion of the grand opening, Google announced that among the companies already using Google Cloud Poland offer are: PKO Bank Polski, LPP clothing group, eSky, UPC Polska and Polish startups Booksy and Brainly.