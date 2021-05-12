Polish companies pay an average of PLN 1.5 million in ransomware attacks

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The percentage of companies affected by ransomware attack is declining worldwide, and Poland has one of the lowest rates in this ranking. However, the lower percentage of companies affected does not mean that the percentage of firms paying the ransom, nor the average ransom value, is declining.

13% of companies in Poland attacked by ransomware

According to the global study “State of Ransomware 2021” by Sophos, the percentage of companies affected by ransomware attack has decreased in Poland – from 28% in 2020 to 13% in 2021. However, this is not a typical indicator for Poland, because in terms of global, the percentage of companies that fell victim to ransomware fell globally from 51% in 2020 to 37% in this year. Poland is at the bottom of the ranking in the ranking, next to countries such as Japan (15%), Saudi Arabia (17%) and Colombia (19%). However, it is Sophos’s task that Poland has one of the lowest attack levels, which is probably the result of lower GDP and thus lower ransom potential for cybercriminals.

However, a lower percentage of companies affected by a ransomware attack does not translate into fewer companies paying ransom. In 2021, one in three companies (32%) admitted to this type of way to combat the effects of attacks, 6 p.p. more than in 2020. What’s more, Sophos research confirms that paying the ransom does not result in the recovery of company data. Only less than one in 10 companies that have done so have managed to recover all their data.

The average cost of an attack is PLN 1.5 million

In the case of costs of ransomware attacks, nearly half of SMEs in Poland (46%) paid between PLN 50 and 254 thousand, and another 31% between PLN 2.5 and 5 million. The costs of successful attacks include business downtime, lost orders, operational costs, penalties associated with inadequate data security. According to Sophos estimates, this costs Polish companies on average PLN 1.49 million.

Comparing this to the global costs, over the past year, the global cost of removing the effects of ransomware has increased from 761,000 to up to $ 1.85 million. On the other hand, the average value of the ransom paid was PLN 170,000. dollars.

The “State of Ransomware 2021” study was conducted in January and February 2021 by research firm Vanos Bourne. The survey involved interviews with 5,400 IT decision makers in 30 countries, including Poland. Respondents came from companies with 100 to 5 thousand employees.