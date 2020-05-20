Polish companies in view of work automation

The current pandemic accelerates automation and robotization of work, but 68% of companies in Poland are not ready for IT. HR Personel Service Agency presented a report which presents current trends on the Polish labour market.

Three quarters of companies do not plan to implement automation

74% of companies in Poland do not intend to introduce automation in the nearest future, and 68% of entrepreneurs believe that they are not ready for it yet. Only 17% do not exclude this possibility in the future. At the beginning of 2020, every tenth company was in the process of implementing solutions related to automation and/or robotization.

However, according to Personnel Service, the current situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic may be an impulse to implement automation and robotization solutions that help increase productivity while not increasing employment.

88% of employees are not worried about losing their jobs due to automation

For employees, positive information should be the assurances that, in the opinion of 61% of companies, automation will not contribute to reducing the level of employment. Every third entrepreneur is of the opposite opinion. It is worth noting, however, that in the largest companies employing over 250 employees, almost half of the employers claim that the progressing automation will contribute to the reduction of the number of jobs. This opinion is also held by 30% of smalland 27% of medium enterprises.

The employee survey indicates that almost 9 out of 10 respondents are not worried about losing their jobs due to automation and robotization processes. What is more, half of the employees see a chance for development as a result of such changes.