Polish 5G the slowest in the EU

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Ookla (Speedtest.net) has assessed the current state of global 5G technology. According to data from more than 60.5 million measurements, Poland has the slowest network of all 11 EU countries surveyed.

Poland far behind

It can be said that Poland is at the beginning of the road on the global map of 5G network deployments. According to measurements conducted by Speedtest, Poland has the lowest average download speed among the 11 EU countries surveyed. In the third quarter of 2020, the median download speed in 5G technology in Poland was only 78.39 Mbit / s. We are also far from the penultimate in this list Netherlands, which has a result higher by up to nearly 50 Mbps. Spain showed the highest median download speed in comparison with 5G among the surveyed countries of the European Union.

However, we are not at the very bottom in all statistics. Poland is at the forefront when it comes to the development of the infrastructure necessary for 5G signal broadcasting. In the period under review, 81 radio stations were deployed, an increase of 3150% compared to the same period last year.

Nearly 15,000 cities with 5G access

The global 5G network is already operational in 99 countries. In the third quarter of 2020, the global median 5G download speed was 954% higher than 4G. In contrast, the median upload speed by as much as 311%. Of the countries surveyed, it was Norway that topped the list of countries with the highest median download speeds. The second place in this category was occupied by the United Arab Emirates, the third – by South Africa.

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, there were 14.643 cities worldwide with 5G deployments, a 1.671% increase from the third quarter of 2019. The leader in terms of the number of cities with fifth-generation network access is the United States with a score of 7583.

The data presented in the report comes from more than 60.5 million measurements conducted by Speedtest in Q3 2020. Only countries with commercial 5G network access are included to provide a more accurate picture of the performance consumers can expect.