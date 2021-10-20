Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the popularity of the most popular electronic devices such as smartphones or computers. At the time, Poles were thinking more about buying a new smartwatch, more than a phone with 5G network access – these are the key findings of the third edition of the “Digital Consumer Trends 2021” study published by Deloitte.

Popularity of smart watches

The year 2020 in Poland brought many changes caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The prevalence of remote work and learning, longer time spent in front of TV screens and phones are just a few trends that we will remember from the past several months. However, according to a study by Deloitte, Poles during the pandemic did not convince themselves of popular electronic devices (smartphones, laptops, tablets and desktops). The percentage of people who have this type of device remained at a similar level.

However, the attitude towards smart watches has changed. Compared to the previous year, as many as 32% more respondents declare the will to have a smartwatch. In them, we most care about monitoring physical activity, which is mentioned by 24% more respondents than in 2020. This increase is especially visible in people aged 25-34.

It might seem that 5G will drive the cell phone market. However, according to a Deloitte study, only 7% of respondents pay attention to access to 5G technology when buying a new smartphone. More than half of Poles indicate battery life as one of the most important factors when buying a phone, while almost a third consider memory capacity and processor speed.

Data security

More time spent in front of smart devices also means more data security risks. Nearly one in three respondents (30%) admit to mostly accepting all cookies and submitting data to apps, with another 62% doing so sometimes. One in four respondents don’t think about these issues at all or don’t know that there are options for accepting selected consents to collect online activity data. Only 9% are aware of the possibility of using a browser that does not allow such sharing.