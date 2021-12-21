Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

According to a survey conducted by Samsung, Poles want to work permanently in hybrid mode and cannot imagine going back to the stationary mode of work. More than half emphasize that their productivity has improved by moving to a model that combines both approaches. But by the same token, most workers expect better support from their employers, including in terms of access to appropriate technology.

Above all, improving efficiency

A pan-European survey by Samsung shows that the hybrid working model has taken root and most of us cannot imagine going back to working exclusively from an office. Only 14% of Europeans want a return to pre-pandemic working conditions, with Germans (7%), Swedes (11%) and Poles (12%) most sceptical of such an approach.

Among the main arguments for maintaining a hybrid work model is improving efficiency. This factor is indicated by 51% of Poles. It is followed by planning and organization (48%), flexibility (46%), working in accordance with their own schedule (44%). Another 41% believe that working from home has changed their way of thinking, and 37% are more motivated.

Employees in the 18-34 age category are more accustomed to the hybrid option, with 43% of respondents viewing the possibility of such work positively. A slightly lower percentage is found in the 35-44 age group, where such a view is confirmed by 40%. The least convinced of this option are workers over 55, where only 33% of them view the hybrid work model positively.

Separation of private and professional life

Working in a hybrid model requires proper organization, combining private and professional life. 15% of Poles have trouble separating the two, resulting in a sense of constant work. At the same time, one in three Poles (33%) admit that they simultaneously carry out household and work duties, with nearly three in ten respondents (28%) claiming that they switch smoothly between work and household duties, while 1/4 (26%) juggle tasks alternately.

Working in a hybrid model also saves time on commuting. Nearly two-thirds (58%) say they spend it spending time with family. Another 52% catch up on housework, 46% on reading books, 45% on watching TV, 43% on exercising and 43% on cooking.