Poles are waiting for 5G

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The survey conducted by Ericsson showed that more than half of Poles would like to start using the 5G network at their operator’s within a year of its launch. For consumers, the most important factor when introducing the 5G network is increased bandwidth.

Faster Internet and greater security

The “5G Made in Poland” survey conducted among Polish respondents showed that Poles are impatiently waiting for the implementation of the full capabilities offered by the 5G network. 52% of the respondents would like to start using the 5G network at their operator’s within a year of its launch. In turn, every sixth person counts on access to the new network within a month from launching the service. The results of the survey clearly show that consumers have high expectations for the introduction of the 5G network, although the technology itself is already available in Poland. However, in order to take full advantage of the 5G capabilities, it is necessary to separate the appropriate frequency bands, which UKE has announced for the beginning of next year.

The most important factor for consumers with the introduction of the fifth generation network is increased bandwidth, which is a guarantee of faster Internet. 28% of respondents indicated this aspect. Data security is also becoming important (19%). Nearly a quarter of the respondents believe that the 5G network will provide greater security than 4G in all areas of expression. Another 21% said that 5G will be more secure in some areas. According to 16%, 5G will also provide better mobile connectivity coverage.

The survey was conducted in October 2020 by SW Research on behalf of Ericsson on a group of Poles over 16 years old. During the survey 806 questionnaires were conducted and the representativeness was controlled in terms of basic demographic variables: gender, age and size of place of residence.

Polish producers are also gaining in importance

Some time ago, we were writting about a study also carried out by Ericsson, which emphasized the importance of the origin of the components for building the 5G network in Poland. According to 71% of respondents, the production of components for building a 5G network should be in the hands of companies from Poland (53%) or Europe (16%). Regions such as the United States and China received 4.4% and 2.5% responses. You can find out more about this study here: https://ictmarketexperts.com/en/news/poles-want-5g-made-in-poland-network/