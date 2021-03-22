Poles are reluctant to use government websites
According to a Eurostat study, Poles are not very eager to obtain information from government websites. In 2020 we were ranked 24th out of 30 analyzed countries in this respect.
Only a quarter of Poles say they use government websites
Over 8 million Poles with a trusted profile
Despite poor results compared to other European countries in searching for information on government websites, last year was a record-breaking period in which the number of Poles who have a trusted profile doubled. According to KPRM data, more than 4 million such profiles were activated in 2020, which translated into a total of 8.8 million active accounts. The previous year was also a record year in terms of applications submitted using the trusted profile. Most often Poles used it to submit applications “Send a general letter”, purchase or sale of a car, copy of civil status certificate, notification of birth of a child and registration services. More on that you can find here: https://ictmarketexperts.com/en/news/8-million-poles-with-a-trusted-profile/