Poland is in third place in the world in terms of the number of DDoS attacks

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Kaspersky company published a report, which shows that in Q2 2021, for the first time in history, Poland was in the top three countries in the world in terms of receiving DDoS attacks. In this regard, our country is already responsible for 6.3% of all received attacks of this type in the world. Before Poland, there are only United States and China.

Historic result

The United States once again topped Kaspersky’s ranking in terms of the number of DDoS attacks received. In the first quarter, this country was responsible for 37.8% of all attacks of this type. In turn, in the second quarter of the same year, this share dropped slightly to 36.0%. In second place among countries in the world was China. In the first quarter, this rate was 16.6%, where it then dropped to 10.3% in the second quarter.

For the first time in history, Poland was on the third place in this list. In the second quarter of this year, on Poland took place 6,3% of all DDoS attacks in the world. It is an increase in comparison to the first quarter by 4,3 percentage points. In this respect, we overtook other European countries, such as France, Germany, Great Britain and Netherlands.

China is the main source of the attacks

However, looking at the overall statistics, the total number of DDoS attacks worldwide decreased by 38.8% in the second quarter of 2021. In contrast, the longest DDoS lasted as long as 776 hours (over 32 days). Security solutions provider Kaspersky also looked at which regions of the world DDoS attacks originated from. Most of the devices carrying out the attacks were located in China (31.8%), followed by the United States (12.5%) and Germany (5.9%).