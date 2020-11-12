Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The operator of the Plus network, belonging to the Cyfrowy Polsat Group, announced plans to expand the 5G network in Poland. The extension is to apply to all current and former provincial cities and towns in their vicinity, thanks to which over 150 towns and over 11 million inhabitants of Poland will be within the 5G network.

11 million recipients

Plus is the first telecommunications operator in Poland to launch a 5G network at 2.6 GHz TDD in early May. With the launch of the fifth generation network, the operator had over 100 transmitters in 7 cities in Poland. According to Plus itself, “Several months’ observations of network users’ experience and the best results obtained in the 5G network speed tests in comparison with other operators resulted in the decision to extend the network coverage”. According to the announcement, in 2021, the operator plans to launch more than 1700 stations, which will result in the coverage of the 5G network for another 150 towns and 11 million people.

The current list of 5G Plus cities, i.e. Warsaw, Lodz, Gdansk, Katowice, Poznan, Szczecin and Wroclaw, will be joined by residents of the Silesian agglomeration, Tricity, Krakow, Bydgoszcz, Czestochowa, Olsztyn, Kielce, Radom, Torun, Zielona Gora, Opole, Gorzow Wielkopolski and many others.

Further development

Increasing the number of recipients of 5G network coverage from Plus is not the only plan. The operator also plans to work on the development of the 5G network with the use of new frequencies and technologies. Currently, the network is being developed on the modern infrastructure provided by Nokia and Ericsson. Plus is also the only operator in Poland that has allocated a separate 2600 MHz band in TDD technology for the needs of the 5G network, which allows for data transmission with the use of one common fragment of the band to alternate during downlink/uplink transmission.

In the future, with the development of the 5G network, the current use of the 2600 MHz band will provide better coverage than if only the 3400-3800 MHz band was used, and will maintain the advantage in the next stages of the 5G construction associated with the possibility of combining the bands.