Within the end of 2020, Polkomtel (operator of the Plus network) reached the 5G range in all Polish voivodeships and thereby the service arrived to 7 million inhabitants. However, the operator is still planning on extension of the network, which will result in access to the fifth generation technologies for about 11 million Poles.

5G network development

Now, the 5G network, which Polkomtel has been developing since May 2020 based on frequencies in the 2,600 MHz range, holds at disposal more than 1,000 base stations operating in all voivodeships in Poland. As a result, 7 million Poles have access to a fast mobile network, which operates in the 2.6 GHz TDD technology. Such a system provides mobile iInternet speed close to 600 Mb/s, which is comparable to the potential of fibre-optic.

Further investments in the 5G technology

In the coming months, Polkomtel plans to actively expand its 2.6 GHz TDD technology. By the end of 2021, the operator also wants to expand the developed 5G network to 1,700 base stations, which are to be located in 150 localities. The course of subsequent investments is to ensure coverage for 11 million inhabitants of Poland, not only from the largest agglomerations, but also from smaller locations such as Kielce, Bialystok or Zamosc.

Also this year, Polkomtel will take part in the renewed 5G auction for the full-fledged frequencies in the 3.4-3.8 GHz range, dedicated to the fifth generation technology. The auctioning is scheduled for the first half of the year. It will allow the operator along with the other MNOs on the market to further parameterize the mobile internet service, and in the long term – to introduce additional telecommunications services based on 5G technology, mainly in the B2B segment.