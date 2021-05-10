Players ready to go shopping

At the turn of January and February, during the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament, ESL Poland decided to check the marketing potential of the esports scene. The study concerned various aspects, from viewing sports events to the purchase of necessary equipment for gaming. As the analysis shows, the buying mood among esports fans is optimistic.

A signal to gaming equipment manufacturers

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in this year’s edition of IEM Katowice 2021, players showed quite optimistic signals regarding the purchase of new equipment. According to the poll, every fifth respondent this year declared that they would definitely change their computer, and 30% did not exclude such a possibility. Purchase plans for laptops fared much worse. Only 5% of respondents are planning such a purchase, and as many as 85% said that they will definitely not do it. Smartphones are more popular among fans of esports events. Every fifth respondent confirmed their intention to buy a new phone in 2021, and every fourth will consider such a purchase.

The results regarding console purchases are also interesting. At the end of last year, there were premieres of new generation consoles around the world, but due to the pandemic and difficulties associated with the acquisition of components, still a large number of players around the world have a problem with obtaining such equipment. According to a survey conducted by ESL Poland, every tenth esports fan will decide to buy a new console this year. At the same time, more than 23% do not rule out such an option.

Components also in purchase plans

Computer components are also very popular. By the end of 2021, almost every third (29%) of the respondents declare their willingness to buy a new graphics card, RAM memory and a monitor. A little less (27%) will also buy a hard drive and new headphones. Lastly, there was a mouse and a keyboard with 26% and 25% respectively.

“Computer games and esports are emerging as one of the most attractive and engaging leisure activities. Due to the fact that these activities are the domain of mainly young people, who are often in the online world, they are an ideal target for marketers promoting their services and products on the Internet. As virtually all available studies show, the value of the market and the esports audience will only grow. So it’s time to take a serious interest in esports before others do.” – concludes Adrian Kostrzębski.