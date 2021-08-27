Play recaps the COVID-19 pandemic

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Phone calls, SMS messages, data transmission are elements that have become essential communication tools during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why Play network in its report “What has COVID changed? Play and customers during the pandemic” decided to summarize the most important statistics related to them.

Phone calls

The first point of the report draws attention to the duration of phone calls in the Play network. The operator’s data shows that during the pandemic, the average length of calls extended by as much as one minute, to 3 minutes and 30 seconds. The report notes that the lengthening of phone calls was particularly noticeable at the time the government announced the introduction of the various restrictions. The return to SMS was also a characteristic feature of this period. The pandemic showed that common instant messaging (eg Messenger) was not enough for Poles to convey the most important messages to friends and family, and traditional SMS messages have so far recorded unexpected increases.

In justification of the increase in time spent on the phone, Play network points to the failure to adapt employees to remote working. Pandemic and related restrictions forced a large number of people to stay at home and perform their duties there, where at the same time they were not yet accustomed to new technologies, reaching for old proven methods of communication.

Data transmission

The pandemic period is also a time of increased data transmission. In the record-breaking 2020, Play customers transmitted over 100 thousand TB of data, and in 2021 over 150 thousand TB of data. Interestingly, the authors point out a rather interesting phenomenon – the sleep rhythm of Poles. Consumption of data transmission showed that the average customer got up on average 30 minutes later than in the period before the pandemic, at the same time going to bed later.

“We stayed at home where we studied and worked, so weekday device use began to feel more like the weekend. Data from the Play network suggests that in the first lockdown we got up half an hour later and went to bed half an hour later,” – Play’s report reads.