Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Play has been actively operating on the telecommunications market in recent days. First, the operator raised PLN 500 million on October 15. for infrastructure development, and a few days later extended the existing agreement with Ericsson regarding the radio access network. As the Play management board admits, all this is to bring Poland closer to the 5G era.

Cooperation with Ericsson

Play and Ericsson are expanding their infrastructure development cooperation, which the operator says will bring customers even closer to 5G technology. The work will focus on radio access (RAN), where Ericsson will upgrade the radio access network across the country. It will use Ericsson Radio System’s leading 5G radio system solution to do so.

In addition, Ericsson undertook to use products ‘Made in Poland’ including, among others, Ericsson Radio System technologies such as Massive MIMO. The agreement also includes the introduction of radio software technologies such as Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, Uplink Booster and 5G Carrier Aggregation.

,,Network development and investments in new technologies are a priority for Play because they translate into comfort of using services for our customers. I am glad that we are cooperating with Ericsson, so that we can provide the most innovative network solutions on the market” – said Jean-Marc Harion”, CEO of Play.

PLN 500 million of new funds

A few days earlier, Play acquired PLN 500 million. The new funds will help the operator to finalize investments related to the expansion of the infrastructure, including the infrastructure responsible for the development of the 5G network. The loan will be granted to the company by Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego from the funds of the Operational Programme Digital Poland 2014-2020. The amount has been divided into tranches, which the operator will be able to use until the end of June 2023. In turn, repayment will be in equal quarterly installments and will end on 20 September 2028.